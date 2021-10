The Gophers football team is on the cusp of at least eight players using up their redshirt season against Purdue on Saturday. The four-game redshirt rule, which the NCAA implemented in 2018, is back in effect this season after all eligibility was waived during last year’s pandemic. The rule change created a surplus of players — a backlog of first- to third-year newcomers and the retention of fifth- to seventh-year veterans. Of Minnesota’s 119-man roster, Minnesota has nearly 80 players from the 2019-21 recruiting classes and roughly 20 from the 2015-17 classes.

