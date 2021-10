Baltimore Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker broke the NFL record for longest Field Goal ever made in the most dramatic fashion possible Sunday. As time expired, down one point against the host Detroit Lions, the Ravens lined up SIXTY-SIX yards away from the uprights. As the clock ticked to zero, Tucker’s kick hit the CROSSBAR of the uprights and bounced up and over the net for the Ravens win and Lion’s heartbreaking loss.

