Cleveland Browns instant reactions: Defense shines in Week 3 victory over Bears

By Greg Newland
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cleveland Browns defense was dominant in their 20 point victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The offense did what they needed to do to get points. The roles were reversed on Sunday as the Cleveland Browns defense showed up in a big way while the offense had their struggles. The Browns still ended up scoring 26 points, but the efficiency just wasn’t as good as we have seen in the past.

