Cleveland Browns instant reactions: Defense shines in Week 3 victory over Bears

I’m not sure who actually came up with the “Victory Monday” slogan for when our beloved Cleveland Browns win a game during the weekend and we celebrate it on a Monday, but it sure has taken on a life of its own, especially with the invention of this thing called Twitter. If you are a Browns fan, then “Victory Monday” is almost like a holiday. It’s a day that you savor the taste of sweet victory; rub it in the noses of those Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys fans and all those other teams you despise.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO