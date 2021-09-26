Classical Sound Concert – Soul of the Cello

It’s AshevilleFM’s Fall Fund drive week! There’s plenty of fun to be had on Soul of the Blues this Thursday from noon till 2pm! Listen live at 103.3fm or stream it live at ashevillefm.org, or anytime for 1 week after it airs! The Blueshound will have a special guest with me in the studio to chat about music and play a couple songs for ya’ll! That would be the super talented Asheville singer songwriter, Ashley Heath! I also got some kickin’ music for ya with new releases by blues rock master-Sean Chambers, Colin Linden and some soul drippin’ blues by Southern Avenue! I’ll also treat you to gems from Santana, Marc Ford, Lonnie Mack and Alvin Lee & Ten Years After! So, join the Blueshound for two hours of mind smacking, butt whacking blues! While you’re at it, please show your support for the blues and AshevilleFM by going to ashevillefm.org and clicking the donate button to share your tax deductible gift during our Fall Fund Drive! Thank you for your generous support!

