Special Weather Statement issued for Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 13:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dragoon, Mule, Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee, Canelo Hills, Madera Canyon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Cochise and southeastern Santa Cruz Counties through 130 PM MST At 1244 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Parker Canyon Lake, or 19 miles east of Nogales, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Parker Canyon Lake and Lochiel. This includes Route 83 between mile markers 3 and 9. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH