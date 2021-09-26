Special Weather Statement issued for Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-26 12:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak; Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells; Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Pima County through 200 PM MST At 121 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of San Miguel, or 31 miles southeast of Sells, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Newfield, Sasabe and Hashan Chuchg. This includes Route 286 between mile markers 1 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH