Steelers' Kendrick Green: Leaves with knee issue

 5 days ago

Green (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Cincinnati, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Green limped off the field and was ruled out soon thereafter. J.C. Hassenauer has taken over at center for the Steelers.

The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
chatsports.com

2 quarterbacks that should be on Steelers radar for the 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Here are two names they should consider in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Ben Roethlisberger at 39 years of age and his rapid decline in production on the field, it is time to start thinking about what quarterback the Steelers need to pick in the 1st round of the 2022 NFL draft. These two quarterbacks I believe should be on the Steelers radar.
NFL
chatsports.com

Looking Ahead At Potential Saturday Transactions The Steelers Might Make

Saturday could once again be a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they will almost certainly make at least one transaction by the time 4:00 p.m. EST rolls around. One big thing to watch for on Saturday for the Steelers is tackle Zach Banner potentially being activated from the Reserve/Injured list to the 53-man roster. Banner resumed practicing this past week as a designated-to-return player and he might just be ready to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.
NFL
ESPN

Pittsburgh Steelers' Smith-Schuster leaves loss with rib injury

PITTSBURGH -- Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out with a rib injury late in the third quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers' 24-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. When the injury occurred wasn't immediately obvious. The Steelers said postgame that Smith-Schuster was being evaluated. Smith-Schuster had three catches...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Cincinnati#American Football
WPXI Pittsburgh

Injuries leave Steelers thin on defensive line

The Steelers don’t know much right now regarding the status of their three defensive stars who are dealing with groin injuries -- T.J. Watt, Joe Haden and Devin Bush -- but they do have a much clearer picture of what’s happening on their defensive line. And it’s not pretty. Already...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Steelers Postgame Show: Did Raiders Expose Steelers Issues?

The Raiders spoiled the Steelers home opening game with a 26-17 win. Mike Asti and Mike Vukovcan broke down the differences between this loss and the Steelers week 1 road win over Buffalo on Pittsburgh Sports Live. They discussed what’s holding back the offense, how quarterback Ben Roethlisberger played and if there’s any hope for the offensive line to improve. Is it just about the line not providing enough help as why running back Najee Harris has yet to explode?
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Tyson Alualu leaves Steelers’ Week 2 game, will not return

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense looks to be down another starter early in their Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. With linebacker Devin Bush and cornerback Joe Haden inactive for the game with groin injuries, the Steelers starting nose tackle Tyson Alualu have left the game with a right leg injury and has been ruled out. This per Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten:
NFL
numberfire.com

Steelers' Dionatae Johnson (knee) avoids long-term injury

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (knee) "did not suffer a serious injury" Mike Garafalo of the NFL reports. Garafalo adds that the young receiver's status for Week 3 is still up in the air, but fortunately for now it looks like Johnson will return sooner rather than later. Johnson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury on the very last play of Sunday's Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and had to be helped off the field, so there were serious concerns about his health following the game.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt Leaves Week 2 Game With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have suffered yet another injury on the defensive side of the football in their Week 2 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders and it’s a big one. According to the Steelers, outside linebacker T.J. Watt is currently sidelined with a groin injury and is questionable to return to the game. Watt’s injury happened late in the first half. Watt already had registered four tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the game prior to getting injured.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Steelers vs. Raiders, Week 2: Knee Jerk Reactions to the Steelers’ 26-17 loss to the Raiders

Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Week 2 of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers T Chukwuma Okorafor Leaves Week 3 Game With Possible Concussion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that tackle Chukwuma Okorafor has been ruled out of the Week 3 game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he is being evaluated for a possible concussion. Okorafor, who left after a false start penalty on him, joins wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as injured on Sunday....
NFL
steelersnow.com

First and 10: Steelers Icon Joe Greene Turns 75

Joe Greene, Pro Football Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest player in Steelers franchise history, was born this day in 1946. Greene was the team’s first-round selection with the No. 4 overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft out of North Texas, the first pick with Chuck Noll as the team’s head coach. Noll and Greene helped turn the Steelers into the greatest dynasty in NFL history, winning four Super Bowls.
NFL
chatsports.com

Steelers Podcast: Do the Steelers stand a chance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4?

The Steelers fell to 1-2 after a losing effort against Cincinnati on Sunday. With a road trip to Green Bay up next, many pundits around the league expect the black and gold to fall again. One BTSC writer and podcaster wonders if the Steelers stand a chance against the Green Bay Packers. Join BTSC Deputy Editor Michael Beck on the latest edition of The Live Mike as he helps Steeler Nation navigate through the 2021 offseason and beyond.
NFL
National football post

Steelers OL Zach Banner (knee) returns to practice

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner returned to practice on Wednesday. Banner, 27, had been on injured reserve since the end of training camp, continuing his recovery from knee surgery. He suffered a torn ACL in the 2020 season opener. The Steelers now have a 21-day window during which Banner...
NFL
Asbury Park Press

First look: Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers odds and lines

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) and Green Bay Packers (2-1) tangle in a Week 4 contest at Lambeau Field. The game is slated for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Steelers vs. Packers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. Pittsburgh heads to...
NFL
audacy.com

Heyward, former Steelers honor Greene on his 75th birthday

With so many Steeler legends and players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, you think It would be hard to name the greatest ever, but it really isn’t that hard. “Mean Joe” Greene is considered by many to be the greatest Steeler of all-time. Greene was the Steeler that...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Green Bay Packers Favored by More Than a TD Over Steelers

Fresh off a comeback win on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers have opened as 7.5-point favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 4 matchup. In addition, the over/under for next Sunday’s clash is set at 46.5, courtesy of BetOnline. After suffering a shocking, blowout loss to...
NFL
PennLive.com

Reeling Steelers suffer Aaron Rodgers envy as they visit Green Bay

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. The Steelers are caught in a bizarre football lifecycle mismatch that threatens to doom the season -- and the foreseeable football future in Pittsburgh. The team is burdened by a quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in the winter of his years. The Steelers suffer from an offensive line that’s so embryonic it really hasn’t been born yet. Finally, Pittsburgh possesses a star running back, soon to enter with his prime. But 2021 first-round draft pick Najee Harris could be all washed up by the time this out-of-sync team gets good again. No wonder with a visit to Title Town on the schedule, Steelers’ pundits and fans alike are pining for a miracle cure to the team’s woes in the form of Green Bay MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ recent comments gushing his adoration for Pittsburgh and Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin are only fanning the flames of the runaway wildfire now sweeping the 412 area code. Namely, that the Steelers should dump 39-year-old Big Ben and sign the not-much-younger Rodgers to guarantee another Lombardi in the Rooneys’ trophy case on the North Side. Sounds simple, right Steelers’ fans? Well, not so fast. Far from Rodgers coming to the football town that was once ‘Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,’ it’s much more likely that dark times loom for the once-proud Pittsburgh franchise. It’s a rude awakening for sure. Sluggish, slow-footed and now-inaccurate Roethlisberger looks all but done. The offensive line is a patchwork of unproven, not-ready-for-prime-time players. And the draft capital the Steelers expended for Najee Harris – instead of gunning for a QB or trading down for more picks – appears reckless and wasteful in retrospect. NFL running backs just don’t have the shelf life to wait out a rebuilding process. And rebuilding – not Aaron Rodgers – is what’s in store for these sorry Steelers. Unfortunately, this is the far more likely Steelers’ future. Things only gets worse from here. All the reasons why – and why Aaron Rodgers won’t be coming to the rescue – are enumerated in this rebuilding edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So listen up, Steelers fans. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the Rodgers mania raging in Pittsburgh to life. Check it out.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Steelers update status of TJ Watt heading into road trip to Green Bay

T.J. Watt is returning to Wisconsin this weekend as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it looks like the former Badger will be making his return to the field after battling a groin injury. Watt started the year with a brand new contract with the Steelers, and he went...
NFL

