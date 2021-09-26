Steelers' Kendrick Green: Leaves with knee issue

Listen to the latest episode by clicking above -- or on your favorite app including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts. The Steelers are caught in a bizarre football lifecycle mismatch that threatens to doom the season -- and the foreseeable football future in Pittsburgh. The team is burdened by a quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, in the winter of his years. The Steelers suffer from an offensive line that’s so embryonic it really hasn’t been born yet. Finally, Pittsburgh possesses a star running back, soon to enter with his prime. But 2021 first-round draft pick Najee Harris could be all washed up by the time this out-of-sync team gets good again. No wonder with a visit to Title Town on the schedule, Steelers’ pundits and fans alike are pining for a miracle cure to the team’s woes in the form of Green Bay MVP Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers’ recent comments gushing his adoration for Pittsburgh and Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin are only fanning the flames of the runaway wildfire now sweeping the 412 area code. Namely, that the Steelers should dump 39-year-old Big Ben and sign the not-much-younger Rodgers to guarantee another Lombardi in the Rooneys’ trophy case on the North Side. Sounds simple, right Steelers’ fans? Well, not so fast. Far from Rodgers coming to the football town that was once ‘Mr. Rogers Neighborhood,’ it’s much more likely that dark times loom for the once-proud Pittsburgh franchise. It’s a rude awakening for sure. Sluggish, slow-footed and now-inaccurate Roethlisberger looks all but done. The offensive line is a patchwork of unproven, not-ready-for-prime-time players. And the draft capital the Steelers expended for Najee Harris – instead of gunning for a QB or trading down for more picks – appears reckless and wasteful in retrospect. NFL running backs just don’t have the shelf life to wait out a rebuilding process. And rebuilding – not Aaron Rodgers – is what’s in store for these sorry Steelers. Unfortunately, this is the far more likely Steelers’ future. Things only gets worse from here. All the reasons why – and why Aaron Rodgers won’t be coming to the rescue – are enumerated in this rebuilding edition of your Steelers Update Podcast. So listen up, Steelers fans. And be sure to check out my print column first thing Thursday on PennLive. It will be packed with plenty of memes bringing the Rodgers mania raging in Pittsburgh to life. Check it out.

