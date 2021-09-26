CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Derrick Henry: Another 30-touch victory

Cover picture for the articleHenry rushed 28 times for 113 yards and caught all three of his targets for 31 yards in Sunday's 25-16 win over the Colts. He also ran in a two-point conversion. Henry picked up where he left off in the second half of last Sunday's win, garnering 10 touches in the first quarter alone. With the workhorse remaining his physical, productive self, Henry again got the ball over 30 times, helping Tennessee's offense compensate for the early exit of top wideout A.J. Brown (hamstring). Although Henry only found the end zone on his two-point conversion, he nonetheless was the focal point of a second straight victory, and next Sunday's matchup against the Jets could make for a huge outing from the NFL's defending rushing champ.

