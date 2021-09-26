Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21: Rapid recap and notes

What a start to the 2021 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills. After an unfortunate loss to the Steelers in week one, the Bills bounced back in week two with a 35-point blowout against the Miami Dolphins. Despite the victory, which placed us in first place in the AFC East, Bills fans were still worried about the absence of our MVP-caliber quarterback from the year before. But after the 43-21 win over the Washington Football Team from Washington (You know, THAT Football Team) all seems to be right in New York. Unless you’re a New York fan in New Jersey.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO