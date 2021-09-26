CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills 43, Washington Football Team 21: Rapid recap and notes

By Dan Lavoie
Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills rolled up their second crushing victory in two weeks Sunday, steamrolling the Washington Football Team in a 43-21 win. Buffalo played well on both sides of the ball, dashing out to a 21-0 lead in the first half. They weathered a couple big plays from Washington, then put on the squeeze in the second half. The scoring margin hit 29 points late in the fourth quarter, and Buffalo had their backups playing out the string for the second week in a row. After a shaky season opener, the Bills of the last two weeks have looked incredible.

