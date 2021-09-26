Jim Tunney, Tunneyside: A tribute to my brother

After further review … When I began writing these weekly columns for the Monterey Herald some 16 years ago, my intent was – and still is – writing about issues in sports that can be used or transformed into positive messages as examples to help others. I have been sending that blog worldwide. I promised myself to avoid personal examples. An exception takes place with today’s column/blog to pay tribute to my younger brother, Peter W.Tunney. We both come from a sports family and I wanted to be the best athlete in our family.