Insurtechs have secured more access to capital allocation from investors in the last few years and by the end of 2020, the total market cap of listed insurtechs surpassed $22 billion, according to the World Insurtech Report 2021. But capital isn’t the only thing insurtechs are gaining access to: More than half of customers are also now willing to consider an insurtech for coverage.

ECONOMY ・ 8 DAYS AGO