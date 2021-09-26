CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Early Results Show The German Election Is Too Close To Call

By Rob Schmitz
WEKU
WEKU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PwVOW_0c8koRwz00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives applause during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election event on Sunday in Berlin. Voters have gone to the polls nationwide in elections that herald the end of Merkel's 16-year chancellorship. Clemens Bilan/Pool/Getty Images

BERLIN — Germany's two largest parties have emerged from Sunday's election in what amounts to a dead heat, according to preliminary results. The first projected results released by national broadcaster ARD put the country's center-left Social Democrats at 24.9%, just two-tenths of a percentage point ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right party.

Another exit poll released by broadcaster ZDF showed a slightly wider gap between the top two parties, with the Social Democrats, the SPD, at 25.7% and the center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union, at 24.6%.

While the results are only preliminary, they underscore how difficult it will be for Germany's top parties to form a coalition government. And whenever one is formed, it's likely to be a three-party coalition, the first in recent memory.

However, hours after the polls closed, it was unclear what form that coalition would take or whether it would be led by Social Democrat chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz, or by Armin Laschet, the candidate from Merkel's CDU party.

"We, as the Christian Democratic Union, have received a clear mandate from our voters that a vote cast for the Union is a vote cast against a left government," said Laschet to cheers from party members soon after the first results were released. "And this is why we will do all we can to form a German government led by the Christian Democratic Union."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnVRV_0c8koRwz00
German SPD candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz waves on stage at the Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters after the estimates were broadcast in Berlin on Sunday. Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile at the Social Democratic Party headquarters, chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz spoke to hundreds of jubilant supporters. "Being pragmatic, being optimistic and joining ranks: This is what we will show in the time ahead, and this is what is important," he said. "And I'm sure that the citizens of this country will be glad they voted the way they did when they voted for the Social Democrats. We will deliver on our promises. So let's wait until the final election results, but then we will get down to business."

The Social Democrats appeared to make big gains compared to the last German election in 2017, but they weren't alone. The environmentalist Green Party also appeared to receive more votes than last time, but fell short of having its own shot at the chancellery. The CDU/CSU lost support, and is heading for the worst result since its formation in 1945.

Given the narrow margins, it's possible tabulating the final election results in Sunday's election will take longer than expected, as will the more difficult work of negotiating between the prevailing parties to form a new coalition government.

Sunday's election was the first in Germany's post-war history when an incumbent chancellor did not stand for reelection. Chancellor Merkel plans to step down once the next government is formed, but after an election as close as this one, that could take many months.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Teflon leader: Party's big loss won't tarnish Merkel's image

Angela Merkel will leave office in the coming months with her popularity intact among voters and widely admired beyond Germany as a chancellor who deftly steered her country, and Europe, through numerous crises.Her center-right political bloc, on the other hand, is in shambles.The once-dominant Christian Democratic Union and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union suffered their worst-ever national election result Sunday. The Union bloc took home less than a quarter of the vote and may find itself relegated to the role of opposition after 16 years in power.The blame for that has been placed largely on...
EUROPE
The Independent

German election: Final results show defeat for Merkel’s CDU as centre-left party wins

Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats have secured a narrow victory in the country’s general election, final results show, ending 16 years of Angela Merkel-led conservative rule.The Social Democrats said they had received a “clear mandate” to form the next federal administration, having last led the country in 2005.With the last of 299 constituencies counted early on Monday, the final results had the Social Democrats on 25.9 per cent of the vote, with Ms Merkel’s CDU-led conservative bloc trailing on 24.5 per cent.Shock exit polls had suggested a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
The Guardian

Germany election: worst ever result momentarily silences CDU

As the first exit poll flashed up on the screens inside the Konrad Adenauer Haus, the Berlin headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the party faithful who had gathered in the central courtyard fell silent. The black bar representing their conservative party showed up first: 25%, the worst result...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Green Party#Ard#Zdf#The Social Democrats#Cdu
Mining Journal

German election tight; Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result yet

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked in a very close race Sunday with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right bloc, which was heading toward its worst-ever result in the country’s parliamentary election, projections showed. Top officials from both parties said they hope to lead Germany’s next government...
ELECTIONS
DailyFx

German Election Latest: EUR/USD Muted Following Election Results

The Greens & FDP to Decide Between Traffic Light or Jamaica Coalition. Euro Sees Muted Impact After Election Sees Status Quo Maintained. The results: According to preliminary results, the SPD led by Olaf Scholz won the largest share of votes with 25.7% (+5.2ppts). The main opposition, the CDU/CSU were runners up with 24.1% (-8.9ppts), marking a poor night for the conservatives. Meanwhile, there was a big win for the smaller parties with the Greens winning 14.8% (+5.8ppts) of the vote and the FDP on 11.5% (+0.7%ppts).
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

German energy companies respond to close national election

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly won Sunday’s national election, with the most likely outcome being a three-way alliance led by either the SPD or Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Agreeing a new coalition could take months, however, and will likely involve the smaller Greens and liberal Free Democrats...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

German election to set country’s direction as Merkel era comes to end

Germany is preparing to vote for a new parliament in an election that will set the country’s direction after 16 years with Angela Merkel at the helm. The current chancellor is not running for re-election - the first time this has happened since West Germany’s first initial vote more than 70 years ago.About 60.4 million people in the nation of 83 million are eligible to elect the new parliament, which decides who will be the next head of government. Recent polls point to a neck-and-neck race between Ms Merkel’s center-right Union bloc and the Social Democrats, with the latter marginally...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Germany
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Ex-secretary of Nazi camp commander goes on trial in Germany

A 96-year-old former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is going on trial Thursday in Germany on charges of more than 11,000 counts of accessory to murder. Prosecutors argue that she was part of the apparatus that helped the Nazi camp function more than 75 years ago.The state court in Itzehoe in northern Germany said in a statement that the suspect allegedly “aided and abetted those in charge of the camp in the systematic killing of those imprisoned there between June 1943 and April 1945 in her function as a stenographer and typist in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings and potentially more lasting damage caused by its exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative, the State Department said Friday.The department said Blinken will visit Paris starting Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the Sept. 15 announcement of the Australia-U.S.-UK agreement, known as...
WORLD
The Independent

Kosovo, Serbia reach deal to deescalate border tensions

Serbia and Kosovo have reached an agreement to deescalate tensions on their mutual border that have been triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates, a European Union mediator announced Thursday. “We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached,” EU mediator Miroslav Lajcak tweeted.Last week, Kosovo’s government deployed special police forces to the border crossings to impose a new rule of removing Serb license plates from cars coming into the country, saying that a 10-year-old deal had expired. Pristina said they were replicating what Serbia...
POLITICS
AFP

Tired and afraid, migrants hide in EU border forest

His hands trembling with fear and fatigue, 19-year-old Iraqi Hadi prepared to spend a cold night in the forest in southeast Poland just after crossing the EU border from Belarus. Speaking to AFP on Thursday a few kilometres into Poland, the teenager said he was making the journey for a third time after twice being sent back into Belarus by Polish border guards in recent weeks. One of thousands of migrants -- mostly from the Middle East -- who have crossed or tried to cross the 400-kilometre (249-mile) border since August, Hadi said the guards told him not come back. "They pushed us back and said: 'Don't come back here. Go back to Belarus!" said Hadi, who wore a pink hat with the word "LOVED" on it.
IMMIGRATION
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy