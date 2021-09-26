CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing Goes Right For Steelers In Home Loss To Bengals

By Joe Clark
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stagnant offense and banged-up defense led to the Steelers’ second-straight home loss, as they fell 24-10 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Steelers went three-and-out on their opening drive after QB Ben Roethlisberger missed WR James Washington deep down the sideline on third-and-six. The defense responded with a stop, but penalties took away a 10-yard run by RB Najee Harris and a 12-yard reception by the rookie and the Steelers were forced to punt from their own 7.

