Steelers Vs Bengals Winners And Losers
Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers ugly 24-10 Week 3 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. Pat Freiermuth – I’ve joked throughout the first two weeks that if you simply find the end zone, it’ll be enough to get you on this list. I’m not joking anymore. Freiermuth recorded the first TD of his career, a short shovel pass where he bowled over a linebacker and the goal line. He also chipped in a 15 yard reception and third down conversion.steelersdepot.com
Comments / 0