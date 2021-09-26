CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Google Chrome for Android will soon open desktop version of websites by default

By Rahul
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to give users the choice to open websites however they want, Google is working on a feature that allows Chrome users to open the desktop version of websites by default on their Android smartphones. The ability to open the desktop version of a website is not new,...

mspoweruser.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

If You're an Android User, Don't Click on This Text Message

It may seem like the tech world is dominated by Apple, but Android actually controls 73 percent of the world's mobile market, making it the most used smartphone company globally. Though Android may be king size-wise, the cybersecurity experts at NordVPN say Androids are more susceptible to security flaws. While the company claims it has been working to button up security, hackers have found ways to bypass it—and now, experts say if you use an Android phone, you should be wary of a new text message scam related to COVID.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Chrome For Android#Android Smartphones#Settings
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
Ghacks Technology News

Best 10 Google Chrome Extensions for Students

Google Chrome has many extensions geared towards helping students study more effectively. However, among the hundreds available, which are the best?. No more sitting at a desk with hundreds of books opened at various pages around you, with you having to keep track of all the multiple parts in the books so that you can reference back to them when needed. Most studying these days takes place in the browser. You can use the browser to gather more information about the topics you are studying, researching projects, and much more.
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google Chrome may soon automatically fetch discounts coupons for you

Google Chrome is working on a new feature that may help you save money while shopping online. This new feature will automatically fetch discount coupons for items saved in your shopping cart, saving you both time and money. Folks over at Chrome Story have spotted a new commit on Chromium...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Quickly Change Compromised Passwords in Chrome for Android

Changing passwords used to be a tedious process. You had to navigate to the site, sign in, find the account settings, open the password page, and then save it. Not anymore. Chrome users on Android can change their passwords with a single tap on a button. Here's how to do...
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Is it Safe to Store Credit Card Information on Google Chrome?

Google Chrome has a feature that allows you to store your credit card information on the browser. If someone were to hack into your system, they would be able to get access to everything on your laptop. The only piece of information hackers still don’t have is your CVV number and the only way for them to obtain that number is through phishing attacks. If you have the autofill option enabled, you put yourself at risk of hackers being able to make purchases with your card.
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Here's the one desktop Chrome feature I wish Google would bring to mobile

I'm a big fan of time-saving features on my computing devices. Keyboard shortcuts, text expansion snippets, clipboard managers, my keyboard-fu arsenal is full of tips and tricks that reduce the grunt of my daily tasks. After all, the less time I spend doing basic chores, the more time I have to focus on interesting ones, like writing articles or assisting my colleagues. But the all-time most awesomest bestest feature among these tricks is custom search engines on Chrome. I use them daily, all the time, and I've sung their praises enough times that I've made a few converts. What baffles me, though, is that the Chrome team has been busy adding more complicated and powerful features to Android, but it has yet to implement this very old and simple one.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

7 Google Chrome Tips That Will Boost Your Productivity

Did you know that you can use Google as a timer, text editor, and currency converter? Or that you can add quotation marks and other symbols to get more accurate results? You can even choose to search specific websites directly from your browser. Google Chrome is quite an amazing tool...
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t like the iPhone 13? Samsung Galaxy S21 just got a HUGE Price Cut

It’s the best time of year to upgrade or replace your smartphone. With the arrival of the iPhone 13, we’re seeing some amazing Samsung Galaxy deals, Samsung Galaxy S20 deals, and iPhone deals. AAnd right now, Amazon is offering $150 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G, $250 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, and $312 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. These are some of Samsung’s top phones, and some of the deepest discounts of all the smartphone deals out there, for a limited time only.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Chrome may soon run a bit slower - but there's a good reason why

Future versions of Google Chrome may run slower in order to help safeguard user security, the team behind the web browser has revealed. Quoting earlier research that revealed that 70% of all security issues in Chrome concern memory safety bugs, the developers listed the various approaches it could take to improve the security of the browser, including imposing a slight performance penalty on future versions if this helps make it more secure.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy