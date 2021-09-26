Saints pick off Mac Jones three times, defeat Patriots 28-13

FOXBORO -- The game was already in hand. The Patriots were about to get their first win of the season. But it appeared as though they wanted to make a statement with about three minutes left in their game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.Damien Harris ran the Patriots down to the five-yard line and gave his offense a first down. From there, they would try to punch it in on the ground. Even if the rest of the stadium knew they were going to try to punch it in on the ground.That's who the Patriots were billed to be prior to the start of this season: a hard-nosed, plow-you-over rushing attack that can get grimy yards when necessary. With a young quarterback behind center, they could allow Mac Jones to grow into his new role as a passer because they'd be bigger, stronger and tougher than their opponents at the line of scrimmage. With two tight ends, a deep stable of running backs, and the return of 380-pound tackle Trent Brown, they'd be able to run the football at will.Those were the outside projections, at least.But through two weeks, that's not exactly how things have played out for the Patriots.There have been myriad issues in pass protection, with Jones picking himself up off the turf 17 times over the course of two weeks. And, perhaps more surprisingly, the running game has not been as overpowering as expected in some corners.At the goal line at the end of its win over the Jets, Bill Belichick's offense ran it three times with heavy personnel packages. The result? The Patriots lost three yards and kicked a field goal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO