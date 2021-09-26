CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints pick off Mac Jones three times, defeat Patriots 28-13

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

After suffering a big loss to the Panthers last week, the Saints got back in the win column with a 28-13 victory over the Patriots on Sunday. New Orleans’ defense largely kept New England’s offense from being effective, picking off quarterback Mac Jones three times in the contest. And when the Patriots scored their first touchdown with Jones’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne early in the fourth quarter, the Saints answered with Taysom Hill’s 4-yard touchdown run to put the game out of reach.

