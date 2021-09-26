CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Cole Caufield Listed As Day-To-Day

By Josh Erickson
prohockeyrumors.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens today announced that forward Cole Caufield is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Caufield played in last night’s preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs but was pulled after warmups prior to today’s intrasquad scrimmage. Head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed today that Caufield’s injury isn’t serious, and his...

www.prohockeyrumors.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Traverse City: Detroit Red Wings Survive Dallas Stars Third Period Comeback, 5-4

The Dallas Stars opened Traverse City with a loss that featured a comeback drive that fell just short as the Red Wings survived for the win. Both teams came out a little sloppy, but the Stars were slowly able to generate the majority of zone time. A high stick by Joe Veleno put Dallas on the power play, and the Stars were able to generate multiple chances, especially on the second unit with Mavrik Borque on the half wall.
NHL
markerzone.com

TREVOR ZEGRAS MAKES BOLD PREDICTION FOR COLE CAUFIELD'S ROOKIE SEASON

Montreal Canadiens rookie sniper Cole Caufield is going to be an interesting player to watch in 2021-22 after scoring 4 goals and 5 points in 10 games at the end of last season in his first look at the NHL level. Caufield saw a slight jump in production in the...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Ottawa Senators Sign Zack Ostapchuk

The Ottawa Senators have inked another interesting prospect, this time signing Zack Ostapchuk to a three-year entry-level contract. The young forward was selected 39th overall at the 2021 NHL Draft and is currently in training camp with the team. Senators GM Pierre Dorion released a statement:. Zack has had an...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Cole Caufield Injury Update

Montreal Canadiens right winger Cole Caufield made a big impression in a short stint last season. He was brought up to the Canadiens lineup after a Hobey Baker Award winning NCAA season with the Wisconsin Badgers. Though he joined the Habs late, he was quickly moved up to the top line and stayed there for most of the run to the Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carey Price
Person
Cole Caufield
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Nick Suzuki
prohockeyrumors.com

Training Camp Cuts: 09/26/21

Training camp means training camp cuts. Even though the preseason only kicked off last night and waivers does not begin until later this week, teams are already making moves to trim their rosters of junior and waiver-exempt talent and failed tryouts. Keep up with all of those moves here:. Boston...
NHL
milehighsports.com

Deen’s List: What we learned from Day 1 of Avalanche training camp

We’re bringing these back with a myriad of stories surrounding the Avalanche after their first on-ice session of training camp. That’s right. The Deen’s List is back a and it’s here to stay for the entire 2021-22 season. Colorado’s practice rink was buzzing with excited fans, upbeat media and a...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Lundqvist, Caufield, Popugaev

Immediately after Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement last month, the New York Rangers confirmed that they would be retiring his number. They’ve now announced that on January 28, 2022, his No. 30 will be raised to the rafters and never worn again. Lundqvist is the franchise leader among goaltenders in games played, wins, saves, and save percentage (among those with at least 60 appearances).
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Montreal Canadiens#The Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL

Training Camp Buzz: Caufield day to day for Canadiens

Red Wings forward Vrana seeing specialist; Bobrovsky to enter season as Panthers starting goalie. Welcome to the 2021-22 NHL training camp buzz. With training camps open for all 32 teams, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Montreal Canadiens. Cole Caufield is day to day for the Canadiens...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Injury Notes: Vrana, Martin, Keeper

Expectations are high for 25-year-old Jakub Vrana this season after the talented forward arrived in Detroit late last season in the Anthony Mantha trade and promptly recorded eight goals and 11 points in 11 games. However, his 2021-22 season is not off to as smooth a start. As Kevin Allen writes for Detroit Hockey Now, Vrana arrived late to training camp due to visa issues and was only able to take the ice for the first time today. Less than ten minutes into his first session back with the team, Vrana suffered a shoulder injury and had to leave. Head coach Jeff Blashill did not have a prognosis after practice, stating only that Vrana would be “re-evaluated later”. As Allen notes, Detroit was missing Tyler Bertuzzi for nearly all of last season and don’t need another core scorer with a nagging injury again this year. Hopefully Vrana’s shoulder ailment is nothing serious.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Curtis McElhinney Announces Retirement

Veteran goaltender Curtis McElhinney was unable to find a team to sign with in free agency and rather than opt to try his hand at a tryout somewhere, he has instead called it a career, updating his Instagram profile to state that he has now retired. The 38-year-old was never...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Maple Leafs Sign William Villeneuve

The Maple Leafs have signed one of their prospects, announcing that they’ve inked defenseman William Villeneuve to a three-year, entry-level contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The 19-year-old was drafted back in 2020 following an impressive QMJHL season with Saint John that saw him lead all blueliners...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
prohockeyrumors.com

Islanders Sign Jon Gillies To PTO

The New York Islanders have announced their training camp roster and it features a few non-roster invites, but none more interesting than goaltender Jon Gillies. Gillies comes over from the St. Louis Blues as an unsigned unrestricted free agent and could actually have a shot at a contract. The other two invites are AHL Bridgeport players, veteran defensemen Seth Helgeson and Mike Cornell.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Minor Transactions: 09/27/21

Even though the regular season is right around the corner and there are tons of training camp cuts coming down the pipe, it doesn’t necessarily mean teams are finished adding. There have been a few more names brought into training camp today and as always, we’ll keep track of all the notable minor moves right here:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Blues Acquire Logan Brown

Logan Brown’s desire for a fresh start is well-known and he has gotten his wish. The Senators have sent the center along with a conditional fourth-round pick in 2022 to St. Louis in exchange for winger Zach Sanford. The draft pick will not transfer if Brown plays in 30 regular season games with the Blues this season. Both teams have confirmed the deal.
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

21 Players Placed On Waivers

Today is the first day of waivers for the upcoming season, meaning any player that needed to clear them in order to be sent to the AHL had to wait until now to be officially reassigned. That also means that the waiver wire will be quite active over the coming weeks as teams move through their final few rounds of cuts and try to sneak players down to their minor league affiliates. Today, 21 players have hit the wire, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet:
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Sami Vatanen Signs In Switzerland

Just a few years ago, Sami Vatanen was one of the NHL’s most consistent two-way defensemen, logging up to 22 minutes a night and recording strong offensive numbers. Now, the 30-year-old veteran failed to sign a contract in the offseason and instead is taking his talents overseas. Vatanen has signed with Geneve-Servette in Switzerland for 2021-22.
NHL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

B5Q Blogopean Union: Stevens Point produces top athletes like Cole Caufield and my dad

Good morning! This is going to be a daily(ish) post that discusses the goings on of the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and the country as needed. Much like the European Union, the Big Ten is a loosely confederated group of entities that sometimes have the same goals (like free movement of people between countries or not winning national titles in football or basketball) and sometimes accept new members that they later regret (Estonia or Nebraska).
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy