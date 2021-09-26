CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the editor: Heed the vaccine warnings

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Anyone else notice that day after day there is a report of a vaccine avoider begging us to be vaccinated as she or he is recovering from a hellacious illness or is on their deathbed? “It was a mistake to not get the vaccine.” Sometimes their widow/widower or orphans beg for our vaccination.

