Red Flag Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 15:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR EXTREME GRASSLAND FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 047, 048, 049, 050, 051, 067, 068, 083, AND 092 * Extreme Grassland Fire Danger is occurring and will continue into the evening. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and become very difficult to control. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0