Nothing lasts for long in the NFL, and we’ll get to see the effects of that churn in real time when the Broncos face off against the Jets this weekend. The last time the two faced off was only a year ago around this time, when Brett Rypien made his first start on Thursday Night Football. Since then Adam Gase has given way to Robert Saleh, and Joe Douglas shipped Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers to clear the way for Zach Wilson to start. If not for that move, Teddy Bridgewater probably isn’t the Broncos starting quarterback.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO