Round Rock, TX

Bluebonnet Beer Co’s 6th Annual Oktoberfest

By Addie Gross
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrab your lederhosen and head on over to the 6th Annual Bluebonnet Beer Company Oktoberfest! The event features locally made German-style beers, local food vendors, a Kinder Park game area for the kids, contests, prizes, local craft vendors and much more! All ages are welcome but minors must be accompanied by an adult. Seating might fill up quickly so feel free to bring a camp chair. Hand-held umbrellas are also welcome, but tents are prohibited.

#Beer#Local Food#Food Drink#Bluebonnet Beer Co#German#Prost

