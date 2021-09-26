Toronto Maple Leafs Give Josh Ho-Sang a Great Opportunity

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Russian winger Nikita Gusev to a professional tryout contract. CapFriendly was first to report the news Friday night. Gusev has had quite the journey around the NHL despite only playing 97 career games over the past two seasons. Originally a seventh-round draft selection in 2012 by the Tampa Bay Lightning, Gusev was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017 for expansion draft considerations. Gusev signed his entry-level contract with Vegas during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but never suited up for the franchise. His signing rights were dealt to the New Jersey Devils just months later in exchange for draft picks, where the former KHL All-Star and Gagarin Cup Champion then suited up for his rookie season. Things went well for Gusev in 2019-20, scoring 44 points in 66 games, but fell out of favor with the coaching staff this year and saw his contract mutually terminated. After clearing waivers, Gusev signed a deal with the Florida Panthers for the remainder of the season. He performed decently with Florida down the stretch, scoring five points in 11 games, but didn’t make a playoff appearance.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO