Honolulu police say moped rider struck, critically hurt near Kaimuki High School

Honolulu police say a 45-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday after being struck and ejected from the moped he was operating near Kaimuki High School. According to the Honolulu Police Department, the man was traveling east on Kaimuki Avenue near the school around 8:30 a.m. Saturday when a 22-year-old woman driving a Kia sedan attempted to turn left into a driveway while heading in the opposite direction and collided with the moped.