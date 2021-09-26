‘Riverdale’ Star KJ Apa Welcomes First Child with Model Clara Berry (& the Photo Is Too Sweet)

The 24-year-old actor has been in a relationship with French model Clara Berry since 2020 and now, the couple just revealed that they've welcomed their first child. Berry shared the news on her Instagram account, where she posted a photo of their newborn son resting his hand on her finger. In the caption, she revealed the baby's name along with the date of his birth, saying, “Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection.” Evidently, the couple decided to pass on KJ Apa's first name, “Keneti,” to the newborn.