Alabama State

Alabama football: Grading Alabama's commanding win over Southern Miss

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCJDC_0c8kl6qq00
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

No. 1 Alabama dominated its inferior opponent in Southern Miss on Saturday night with a 63-14 victory. Alabama was able to control all three phases of the game and provided its most complete performance of the season.

Each week we give a grade out for all three phases of the game, let’s see how the team did this week!

OFFENSE: A+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bgyr9_0c8kl6qq00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama offense, led by Bryce Young put together its most balanced performance of the season. The lack of a consistent running game through the first three games of the season had started to become a cause of concern for this team. Even though Southern Miss doesn’t have the type of players Alabama will face in the SEC, it was nice to see the offensive line open up holes for the backs and the backs make some explosive plays in the run game.

Roydell Williams led all rushers with 110 yards on 11 carries for an average of 10 yards per carry. Williams also had a run of 55 yards in the first half. Jase McClellan added another 98 yards on the ground, which included a long of 27.

Bryce Young displayed his pinpoint accuracy going 20-22 passing for 313 yards and 5 touchdowns. Junior tight end Jahleel Billingsley showed off his talents by catching 5 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama was able to play several young players late in the contest. True freshman quarterback Jalen Milroe was able to record his first career touchdown pass on Saturday night with a 24-yard rope to Javon Baker.

The Alabama offense seems to be finding its groove at just the right time!

DEFENSE: A-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3We8Oz_0c8kl6qq00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Like the offense, the Alabama defense put together a much-needed consistent performance. The 14 points allowed are a little more than most fans would have wanted, but the Tide defense gave up just over 200 yards to the Golden Eagles and just 3.7 yards per play.

The defensive line had its best performance of the season and some depth may have been discovered in players such as Jamil Burroughs and LaBryan Ray.

Will Anderson continues to dominate racking up three tackles for loss and one sack.

The Tide defense will need to bring its best effort next Saturday against Lane Kiffin and the high-powered Ole Miss offense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1LSl_0c8kl6qq00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Not much to say here, Jameson Williams returned two kickoffs for a touchdown. Anytime you put points on the board from one of the special team’s units, things are going pretty well.

Nick Saban and special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda have to be pleased with the efforts of the special team units so far this season.

OVERALL: A-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bx322_0c8kl6qq00
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Although the opponent was not the best, the Tide delivered its most complete performance of the season. Both sides of the ball handled the line of scrimmage and the skill position players made plays.

We got a taste of how good this Alabama team could be, let’s see if they can build off this week’s performance and rise to the occasion against a talented Ole Miss team.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

