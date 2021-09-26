CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

An emotional Rory McIlroy tearfully gets through post-match interview at Ryder Cup

By Todd Kelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e3nCp_0c8kl5y700
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Rory McIlroy cares about the Ryder Cup and if you ever doubted that, doubt no more.

McIlroy was first off in Sunday singles at Whistling Straits in his match against Xander Schauffele. McIlroy hadn’t earned a point for Europe all week but did so on Sunday with a 3-and-2 win over the Olympic gold medal winner.

Along the way, McIlroy let out a loud roar with a birdie putt on the 14th hole. It was the final point he would need. The two halved 15 and 16, where McIlroy closed it out.

After his match, he got very emotional talking to Sky Sports as well as Golf Channel.

“I love being a part of this. I love this team and I love my teammates so much,” McIlroy said as he fought back tears. “I should have done more for the team. I’m glad I put a point on the board, but I wish I could have done more. I can’t wait to get another crack at this.”

Gallery

Photos: 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AgJaR_0c8kl5y700

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

