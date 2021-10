Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker kicked an NFL-record, 66-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ravens to a dramatic victory over the still winless Detroit Lions. Detroit appeared to be on the verge of victory when Lions kicker Ryan Santoso connected from 35 yards with 1:04 left. Soon after, the Ravens were facing a fourth-and-19 from their own 16 when Lamar Jackson completed a 36-yard pass to Sammy Watkins, and then was able to spike the ball with seven seconds left to stop the clock.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO