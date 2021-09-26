CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons highlights: Lee Smith TD catch ties game in fourth quarter

By Deen Worley
 5 days ago
If you bet the under in Sunday’s matchup between the Falcons and Giants, you’re in great shape as neither team has been great on offense. With the game dying down, Atlanta was able to answer New York’s touchdown with one of its own to tie the game at 14.

Watch Matt Ryan connect with tight end Lee Smith for his second touchdown pass of the afternoon.

Falcons Week 3 injury report: CB A.J. Terrell ruled out Sunday

