Falcons highlights: Lee Smith TD catch ties game in fourth quarter

A perfect late-summer evening provided a an idyllic setting for a Friday night soccer match between two of northern California's highly-ranked teams. The Cabrillo Seahawks (#8 in NorCal) came to Folsom ready to play and had a game plan to neutralize the Falcons' (ranked #2 in NorCal) high-octane offense. Early on, it looked like the Falcons would dominate the match, but too many near-misses and unlucky bounces kept the game scoreless. Finally in the 19th minute, freshman Gigi Hall found the net (assist by Maggie Munoz) for a 1-0 lead. The Seahawks, to their credit, did not hang their heads but instead raised their level of play. They answered back just five minutes later with a goal of their own to tie it at 1-1. The attacking defensive strategy seemed to be working for the Seahawks as they pressured the Falcons into hurried passes deep in their half of the field. Both teams had close calls in the second half, but neither managed a goal as they played a scoreless 45 minutes, resulting in a 1-1 tie.
