Noah Feldman Indulges in Gorsuch and Barrett Fan Fiction

By Josh Blackman
Reason.com
Reason.com
 5 days ago

In August, Noah Feldman wrote a bizarre column about Justice Kavanaugh. He views Kavanaugh as a feckless naif who can be plied by liberal elites. Feldman apparently holds Kavanaugh in very, very low esteem. By contrast, Feldman seems to hold Justice Gorsuch in very, very high esteem. The Harvard Law professor penned a lengthy, fawning column about Gorsuch's scholarly bona fides. Perhaps Feldman is trying to get on Gorsuch's good graces. If so, I doubt this transparent effort will pay dividends. Perhaps the trait I admire most about Gorsuch is his utter lack of concern about what others think of his work. As flawed as Bostock was, Gorsuch had the courage to follow his convictions to a very precarious place.

