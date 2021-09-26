CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHEDA Announces Executive Leadership Change

By Wisconsin Housing, Economic Development Authority
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON – The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority (WHEDA) today announced that May yer (“mine-za”) Thao will leave her position as WHEDA Assistant Deputy Director effective September 24, 2021. During her time at WHEDA, Thao has led WHEDA’s equity, diversity, and inclusion efforts throughout all aspects of the organization. She has accepted a new leadership role as President and CEO for the Hmong American Partnership (HAP) in Minnesota.

