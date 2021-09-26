Woodbridge Farm in Manchester gaining new welcome center

MANCHESTER — A new welcome center is being constructed at the Woodbridge Farm, a historical farmstead managed by the Historical Society.

The new building will have some old roots, as it is located on the former spot of an old shed that was falling apart. Some of the wood from this shed is now being used in the construction process.

“We hope to be done in November,” Peggy Newton, chairwoman of the Woodbridge Farmstead Committee, said, adding that the welcome center cost between $25,000 and $30,000 to construct, which came from donations and fundraising.

Newton said the new building will be used to display antiques and other exhibits, such as items from an old post office that used to be located near the farm.

“A lot of old school desks with inkwells could be displayed, or old clothes. We could have an old-timed fashion show,” Newton said. She also suggested the top floor of the building could be used as a square dancing area.

The farmstead committee is also hoping to eventually rebuild and relocate the old shed that was deconstructed to make way for the welcome center. This project will also rely on donations, but fundraising has not yet started.

“So many things come down to money, we’ll just have to wait and see,” Newton said. She added that the farmstead committee hopes to build a parking lot in a space next to the welcome center as well.

“That’s been one of our problems,” Newton said. For now, people are allowed to park at the nearby Senior Center and walk down the street to the farm.

The Woodbridge Farm, at the corner of Middle Turnpike East and Woodbridge Street, dates back to 1830 and is listed on the National Register of Historical Places.

The Woodbridge family owned the property for nearly two centuries and operated the Woodbridge Farm and Meadowbrook Dairy, which at one point encompassed 150 acres.

The property was gifted to the Historical Society in 1998 by Raymond and Thelma Woodbridge, the last family members to live on the farmstead. The Woodbridge Farmstead Committee was then created.

Since Thelma Woodbridge’s death in 2009, the farmhouse has been lived in by two sets of tenants but has been unoccupied since 2017. This has been the subject of controversy, as Woodbridge said in her will that it was her desire for the property to be strictly used as a museum.

An apple fest was held at the farm today in addition to a free open house for people to check on the progress of the welcome center’s construction. It will also be open to the public on Oct. 10 and 24 from noon to 2 p.m.