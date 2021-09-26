CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

17th Annual Food Day at the Fair benefits Crisis Control Ministry

By Staff Report
 5 days ago

Free fair admission for donating non-perishable food items. WINSTON-SALEM — For the 17th year, Carolina Classic Fair has partnered with Crisis Control Ministry to hold a community food drive presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners. All day on Wednesday, Oct. 6, Crisis Control volunteers will be present at all gates to accept food donations and hand out fair tickets. Fair attendees who donate five non-perishable food items will receive one free ticket to the fair for that day only. Suggested items are canned fruit, rice, dried or canned beans, pasta, and anything else that is shelf stable and not in glass jars. There is no limit on the number of free tickets attendees may receive.

