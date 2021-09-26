CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed in wrong-way crash that shut down I-8 for several hours

By Matt Meyer
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — A violent wrong-way collision on the freeway in San Diego overnight killed one driver and injured another, forcing authorities to close lanes for several hours. The crash happened on Interstate 8 near Taylor Street — not far from the Hotel Circle area — shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol. Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear, but a driver was headed west in the eastbound lanes when they slammed into another car head-on.

#California Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Chp#Caltrans
