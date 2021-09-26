Penguins make first round of cuts from camp roster

When Don Granato leads the Buffalo Sabres' first training camp practice Thursday, it's a forgone conclusion that he won't have his captain, Jack Eichel, on the ice. Eichel, the Sabres' 24-year-old star center, is awaiting a trade and still needs surgery. Rasmus Dahlin, drafted first overall by the club in 2018, also may be unavailable as he's an unsigned restricted free agent. While general manager Kevyn Adams waits for what he deems to be a fair offer for Eichel, the rest of the organization must prepare for the preseason opener in Columbus on Sept. 28.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO