NHL

Penguins make first round of cuts from camp roster

By DK Pittsburgh Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANBERRY, Pa. -- The Penguins made their first round of cuts from the training camp roster on Sunday, reducing the number of players in camp to 50. The Penguins assigned forward Sam Houde, defensemen Chris Bigras, Chris Merisier-Ortiz, Josh Maniscalco, and goaltenders Alex D'Orio and Tommy Nappier to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the AHL training camp. Of that group, only Maniscalco and D'Orio are on NHL contracts, and the rest are on AHL deals.

