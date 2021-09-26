Mark Stoops teams obliterating Kentucky rushing records

Kentucky Football head coach Mark Stoops is approaching this Saturday’s game against FCS opponent UT-Chattanooga as if it were the most important game of the season. Now 2-0 to start the 2021 season, Kentucky is riding rather high off a 35-28 win over the Missouri Tigers last weekend. Beating Mizzou was necessary if the Wildcats wanted to make a serious run for Atlanta and the team took care of business. In all likelihood, Kentucky will steamroll UT-Chattanooga in a couple of days (UK opened as a 31-point favorite), but that’s not the mindset the ‘Cats will walk onto Kroger Field with.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO