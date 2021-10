If you want to be generous with fresh herbs – not a sprinkle of this or that, but fistfuls of pungent leafy greens or tender sprigs plucked seconds before the dish needs them – then you need to grow your own. It’s the volatile oils in herbs that make them interesting to cook with and these are lost to the air every time the plant is bruised or bashed. Those wrapped in plastic packages in the supermarket are ghosts of their former selves, to say little of the environmental cost of the refrigeration and transport.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO