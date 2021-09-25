CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Is Suresh Gopi in the account for the Kerala BJP chief position?

By Jacob C.
senadoelapr.org
 8 days ago

Thiruvananthapuram, September 25 (IANS): Superstar Suresh Gopi’s name as the new President of Kerala BJP has been in the air for a while now and it seems to have gained momentum following news of his departure for Delhi on Sunday. And according to knowledgeable sources, Gopi will meet with Prime...

senadoelapr.org

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Vijayan 'chief obstructionist' for development in Kerala'

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Monday slammed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for supporting the Bharat Bandh called for farmer unions against the three farm laws passed by the Centre. BJP leader Muraleedharan also called Vijayan the "chief obstructionist"...
INDIA
AFP

Family blames Rohingya militants for murder of community leader

The brother of slain Rohingya community leader Mohib Ullah on Thursday blamed militants for murdering him in a Bangladesh refugee camp because of his popularity and rights work. Mohib Ullah had emerged in recent years as one of the most prominent representatives of around 850,000 Rohingya stuck in camps in Bangladesh since fleeing violence in Myanmar in 2017. Unidentified assailants gunned him down late Wednesday, prompting Bangladeshi authorities to deploy hundreds of extra armed police in the camps on Thursday. Up to 25,000 people attended funeral prayers at the main Kutpalong camp on Thursday, police said. Nazir Hossain, a Rohingya leader, said there were 200,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
firstsportz.com

Who is the owner of Kerala Blasters FC?

Kerala Blasters FC, also known as The Blasters, is an Indian professional football club based in Kochi, Kerala, that competes in the Indian Super League, India’s top tier of football. The club was founded during the inaugural season of the Indian Super League in May 2014. The Blasters are one...
SOCCER
AFP

Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suresh Gopi
Person
Narendra Modi
Person
Amit Shah
Fox News

Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

India matching Chinese troop build-up on disputed border: army chief

India's army chief has said China is sending troops to their disputed border in "considerable numbers", prompting a matching deployment by New Delhi in a development he called a "concern". General Manoj Mukund Naravane told reporters in Ladakh on Saturday that the Chinese troop presence along the 3,500-kilometre (2,200-mile) border had increased in "considerable numbers" and it was a "matter of concern".
POLITICS
AFP

US official calls for Pakistan action on militants before visit

A top US official called Friday for Pakistan to take action against all extremist groups ahead of a visit to Islamabad, which has sought reconciliation with militants both at home and in Afghanistan. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet on October 7-8 with officials in Pakistan, which has long faced US accusations of playing a double game in Afghanistan where the Taliban swept back to power in August. "We seek a strong partnership with Pakistan on counterterrorism and we expect sustained action against all militant and terrorist groups without distinction," Sherman told reporters. "Both of our countries have suffered terribly from the scourge of terrorism and we look forward to cooperative efforts to eliminate all regional and global terrorist threats," she said from Switzerland, her first stop on a trip that will also take her to India and Uzbekistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Qatari women take careful steps at first polls

Qatari women are standing in the country's first legislative election Saturday, but in far lower numbers than men, prompting warnings that their influence on issues that affect women could be limited. Of the 284 hopefuls running for the 30 available council seats, just 28 are women. The remaining 15 seats will be appointed by the emir with analysts suggesting he may name a number of women to right the imbalance in the body which will draft laws and scrutinise ministers. "It's an extremely positive step that women are part of this process," said Elham Fakhro, senior Gulf analyst at the International Crisis Group. "However, I think we do have to limit our expectations (of their influence)... as there are only 28 women running for positions -- it really shouldn't be surprising."
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Thiruvananthapuram#Ians#Union Home#The Upper House#Trissur#The Kerala Assembly#Kerala Bjp
The Independent

Rights groups, US urge full probe of Rohingya leader's death

Rights groups and the U.S. government have called for a full investigation into the killing of a key Rohingya leader who was shot to death in a refugee camp in Bangladesh.Mohibullah, who was known by one name, was shot by unknown attackers late Wednesday at the Kutupalong refugee camp at Ukhiya in Cox’s Bazar district, said Naimul Haque, a commander of the Armed Police Battalion in Cox’s Bazar. No groups claimed responsibility and it was not clear who was behind the attack.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. was saddened by the murder and praised Mohibullah as a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy