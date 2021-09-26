CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin pastor fasting until Congress passes climate bill

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha pastor is fasting for climate change.

The Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, stopped eating on Saturday and said he will continue the protest until Congress passes a climate bill.

Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill through the House Budget Committee that strengthens social safety net and climate programs. It’s likely headed to full debate in the House.

The measure is a “once-in-species-moment,” Barker said.

“As a Christian, I am called to be on the side of love for neighbor,” Barker said. “Love for neighbor means making sure my neighbor has a livable future, a family-sustaining green job, clean air to breathe, and clean water to drink.”

Barker said he planned not to eat until the bill passes, but indicated he would take precautions. He said he will give up the fast if he drops to 6% body fat, the Kenosha News reported.

“I’m hoping the big climate bill will pass on Monday or early this week and then I’ll be done,” he said. “If that doesn’t happen, I’m going to take this one week at a time and closely evaluate how I am feeling each week as I discern whether or not I can continue.”

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

