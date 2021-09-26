CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Stonington, CT

Rescuers find body of missing kayaker in No. Stonington lake

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Rescuers found the body Sunday of a kayaker who had been missing since Saturday night.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said authorities had been searching for the kayaker since about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Wyassup Lake in North Stonington.

Searchers found the kayak Sunday morning, and the body was recovered roughly an hour later.

The kayaker was identified only as a 45-year-old man. The cause of death will be determined by the office of the chief medical examiner.

The lake’s boat launch was expected to be closed Sunday.

