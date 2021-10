The ecstasy of victory lasted all but one week for the Saints after a 38-3 demolition of the Green Bay Packers. The following week, the Saints were humbled in a 26-7 loss to the Carolina Panthers. At 1-1, New Orleans was eager to try and take the bad taste from Charlotte out of its mouth as it traveled to Foxboro to play the 1-1 New England Patriots.

