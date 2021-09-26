CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Homeless Man Facing Nearly 10 Years Behind Bars for Underpaying for Mountain Dew

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Pennsylvania homeless man is facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly paying $2 for a bottle of Mountain Dew instead of $2.29 last month. Joseph Sobolewski, 38, walked into the Perry County Exxon store thinking he only needed to pay at least $2 for the drink since bottles were on sale 2 for $3. However, the sale was only applied to purchases of two bottles, so Sobolewski was supposed to pay the regular price, plus tax.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Sasha Martinez motions for reduced sentence in kidnapping, torture case

Sasha Dee Martinez, who has been sentenced for the kidnapping and torture of a woman in July 2020, has requested a judge reconsider her sentence. Martinez was sentenced by District Judge Bruce Pickett to between five and 20 years in prison in July. She pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and felony possession of a controlled substance. The first-degree kidnapping charge and a misdemeanor battery charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
WIBW

Following fight over gun with undercover agents, Kansas City man sentenced to 15 years behind bars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Following a conviction for attacking an undercover ATF agent over a gun, a Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars. In May 2021, Acting U.S. Attorney Duston Slinkard’s Office said Nicholas Newman, 20, of Kansas City pleaded guilty to one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and guilty to one count of using, carrying, possessing and brandishing a firearm to further a violent crime.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
KTVL

53-year-old homeless man charged with arson in Medford structure fire

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford Police Department announced that it has arrested 53-year-old Ralph Richard Bare in connection to the structure fire that ignited yesterday evening around 6:02 pm in the 1200 block of Vilas Rd. Bare was quickly detained near the scene. According to a press release from MDP,...
MEDFORD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pennsylvania State Police#Mountain Dew#Marijuana#Exxon#K Mart
103.3 WKFR

Stand-Off with Police Ends with Battle Creek Man Behind Bars

The Battle Creek Police Emergency Response Team was deployed following a stand-off with police. A man is behind bars after a nearly three-hour stand-off with Battle Creek police on Monday, September 27, 2021. Officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were called at approximately 7:40 p.m. to the area of Fremont Street and Calhoun Street for a reported felonious assault.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Mashed

How Underpaying For A Bottle Of Mountain Dew Led To Felony Charges

A 38-year-old man in Pennsylvania has already spent seven days behind bars after underpaying for Mountain Dew at an Exxon gas station in Duncannon, Pennsylvania, according to Penn Live. Joseph Sobolewski might still be in jail had the terms of his bail, set to $50,000, not been changed to "unsecured." Only after the change was Sobolewski, who is homeless — and per Penn Live makes around $5,000 a year — was Sobolewskireleased without first paying the bond.
DUNCANNON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Homeless
Indy100

Homeless man faces 7 years in prison over theft of 43 cent drink

A homeless man in Pennsylvania is facing the prospect of 7 years in prison for failing to pay 43 cents for a bottle of Mountain Dew.38-year-old Joseph Sobolewski was at a convenience store in Perry County in August when he put $2 on the counter for a bottle of Mountain Dew that was advertised as two bottles for $3 and walked out.However, apparently unbeknownst to Sobolewski, the price for a single bottle of the beverage was $2.29 plus tax, meaning he was 43 cents short of the fee, reports PennLive.The police were called by the store who arrested Sobolewski...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

Pennsylvania man facing felony charge for allegedly stealing Mountain Dew

A Pennsylvania man is facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly failing to pay the full cost of a Mountain Dew bottle. On Aug. 23, Joseph Sobolewski, 38, placed $2 on the counter at an Exxon gas station for his beverage, despite a clerk telling him he did not pay enough, according to Penn Live. The store called the police, who later arrested and charged him. A court gave Sobolewski a $50,000 cash-only bond, the report added.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
27 First News

Police say man out on bail went back to scene of crime, arrested again

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man out on bail for domestic violence is back in jail. Timothy Crytzer was arrested Monday after police say he violated the terms of his bond from July. At that time, Jackson Township Police said he tried to take a woman’s car and dragged her down a driveway until she fell to the ground.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
explore venango

Woman Behind Bars for Allegedly Assaulting Man During Domestic Dispute

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A woman is behind bars after she allegedly struck a man in the face during a domestic argument on Saturday night in Green Township. Court documents indicate Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 29-year-old Susie Alice Gemmill, of McKeesport. According to a criminal complaint,...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WIBW

Fairview man behind bars after deputies smell weed during investigation

FAIRVIEW, Kan. (WIBW) - A Fairview man is behind bars after Brown Co. deputies smelled weed during a criminal damage to property investigation. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Sept. 13, deputies were called to Fairview with reports of criminal damage to property. Upon further investigation, deputies said...
FAIRVIEW, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy