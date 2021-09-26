Homeless Man Facing Nearly 10 Years Behind Bars for Underpaying for Mountain Dew

A homeless man in Pennsylvania is facing the prospect of 7 years in prison for failing to pay 43 cents for a bottle of Mountain Dew.38-year-old Joseph Sobolewski was at a convenience store in Perry County in August when he put $2 on the counter for a bottle of Mountain Dew that was advertised as two bottles for $3 and walked out.However, apparently unbeknownst to Sobolewski, the price for a single bottle of the beverage was $2.29 plus tax, meaning he was 43 cents short of the fee, reports PennLive.The police were called by the store who arrested Sobolewski...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO