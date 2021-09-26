Homeless Man Facing Nearly 10 Years Behind Bars for Underpaying for Mountain Dew
A Pennsylvania homeless man is facing up to seven years in prison for allegedly paying $2 for a bottle of Mountain Dew instead of $2.29 last month. Joseph Sobolewski, 38, walked into the Perry County Exxon store thinking he only needed to pay at least $2 for the drink since bottles were on sale 2 for $3. However, the sale was only applied to purchases of two bottles, so Sobolewski was supposed to pay the regular price, plus tax.popculture.com
