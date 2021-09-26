CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'SpongeBob SquarePants' 'Sweet Victory' Scene Recreated Like You've Never Seen It Before

By Michael Hein
Popculture
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new SpongeBob SquarePants video game trailer is taking social media by storm with its rendition of "Sweet Victory" by David Glen Eisley. The song was used in one of the show's most iconic scenes in Season 2, Episode 35, "Band Geeks." Now, it has been brought to life like never before to promote SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nintendo Life

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Heads To Switch Soon

THQ Nordic has wrapped up its 10th Anniversary Showcase, and thankfully it included a Switch announcement among a number of PC and PS5 / Xbox Series titles. Unsurprisingly Nintendo's system will be getting SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, the latest game for the iconic IP that is 'coming soon'. As...
VIDEO GAMES
realtor.com

‘Good Bones’ Reveals a DIY Craze We’ll Bet You’ve Never Seen Before

On “Good Bones,” Mina Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen Laine, are adept at renovating homes so they look and feel unique, while still having broad appeal to buyers. And on the latest episode, they go all-out to find some fun new ways to strike a balance that’s creative and crowd-pleasing.
TV SERIES
gamespew.com

A New Spongebob Squarepants Game is Incoming

Announced during tonight’s THQ Nordic Showcase, a new Spongebob Squarepants game is on its way. Called Spongebob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, the latest videogame installment for everyone’s favourite living sponge sees him and his friends get up to a whole new level of adventures. Out of this world adventures, actually. When Spongebob and Patrick accidentally open up a series of portals, they find themselves bounding between ‘Wishworlds’; strange universes the pals have never seen before.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Star Wars: Visions is a galaxy far, far away as you’ve never seen it before

The closing credits for Star Wars: Visions describe the show as “inspired by Star Wars created by George Lucas”. The line elegantly distils the essence of this new animated Disney Plus anthology series, because unlike most other Star Wars movies and TV shows released during the Disney era, its stories aren’t restricted by the existing canon of a galaxy far, far away.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Spongebob#Thq Nordic
TheWrap

Here Are This Season’s New ‘SNL’ Cast Members and Where You’ve Seen Them Before (Video)

Audiences anticipating the next season of “SNL” — the 47th season starts Saturday — may be curious about the new cast additions ahead of Saturday’s premiere. Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt have left the SNL cast, making room for Aristotle Athari, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson, which NBC announced Monday. Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman were also promoted to regular cast members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Under Wraps Team Explains How Diversity and Technology Make the Disney Channel Remake Stand Out

Disney Channel’s original 1997 version of Under Wraps had many of the elements family comedies need: three cute and precocious leads, a fun-loving mummy and plenty of funny moments. There was just one thing missing — diversity. All of the movie’s leading characters were white. But the revamped Under Wraps, which premieres tonight at 8/7c on the Disney Channel, shakes all of that up with an inclusive cast that incorporates more people of color. Two roles that were initially played by men are now filled by women, and one lead has same-sex parents. “Diversity is essential,” director Alex Zamm tells TVLine. “It...
TV & VIDEOS
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great Psychological Horror Movies You’ve Probably Never Seen

Two young girls, Helen and Anne, spend time in a lonely and idyllic country estate. Only the handyman Brady is still there, but Helen, whose home it is, completely ignores Brady. However, after a short time Anne imagines that someone is still in the house. She hears footsteps and laughter, and besides, there seems to have been a certain friend named Cora once, but she seems to have disappeared. Helen occasionally sees Cora in the mirror, or in brief visions, but what actually is going on?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Blue Bayou Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

One of the most hotly debated topics in the world right now is immigration policy in the United States, which is put at the forefront of Blue Bayou - a new, intensely grounded drama from writer and director Justin Chon. Chon also stars in the film as a man raised for most of his life by his adoptive family in Louisiana, but his Korean origins and criminal record threaten his chances of staying in America with his wife (played by Alicia Vikander) and two children. The two main leads likely sound familiar to you, but you may also recognize a few other Blue Bayou cast members and the following is breakdown of where you have probably spotted each of them before.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
tasteofcinema.com

10 Great 2000s Sci-fi Films You’ve Probably Never Seen

In Japan, the “Prosperity Law” provides that 1 citizens out of 1000 – aged between 18 and 24 – will be chosen randomly to die for the state. The death is administered by a a capsule injected in the subjects during their childhood. The purpose of the law is to instil appreciation of life in the population, by creating fear concerning the ephemeral nature of life. The chosen one should receive an “ikigami” (death letter) 24 hours in advance of the sentence.
SCIENCE
theodysseyonline.com

You've never heard of this before about Scooby-Doo!

This led William Hanna and Joseph Barbera to be a little more creative, a little bolder. The Top Cat similarly imitated The Phil Silver Show as The Flintstones copied The Honeymooners' formula. In the 1960s, the Magilla Gorilla Show was followed by JonnyQuest, Atom Ant (Space Ghost), and other similar shows.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

Can You Watch The Many Saints Of Newark If You've Never Seen The Sopranos?

Next week, "The Many Saints of Newark" arrives in both theaters and on HBO Max. The feature film is a prequel to "The Sopranos," the groundbreaking HBO series that ushered in the era of peak TV. Younger versions of several characters from the show appear here, as do numerous locations. With all that in mind, you might be wondering: "Can I see this movie if I've never watched 'The Sopranos'?" Well, first of all, if you are asking that question, let me just say: you should really watch "The Sopranos." The hype is real – the show is as good as you've heard, if not better. Even if you don't like mafia-themed entertainment, the series goes beyond that – it's a deconstruction of that sort of story, while also serving as a commentary on toxic masculinity in America. That said, if you're hoping to catch this movie when it arrives next weekend, you're probably not going to be able to binge through all six seasons (86 episodes total) of "The Sopranos" by then. Luckily, I've seen the film – my review is right here – so I can tell you, dear reader, how well-versed in "Sopranos" lore you need to be beforehand.
MOVIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Actor Daniel Mickelson's cause of death revealed

Actor and model Daniel Mickelson's cause of death has been revealed. The 23-year-old died on July 4 at the age of 23, prompting an outpouring of tributes from young stars in Hollywood. Online records viewed by Fox News confirm Mickelson died of fentanyl and cocaine toxicity. His manner of death...
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Zoe Kravitz 'having fun' in romance with Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is "having fun" with Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress was recently reported to have struck up a romance with the 'Magic Mike' star, and it has now been claimed the pair are enjoying their "easy and natural" relationship. A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "[Zoe and Channing are] having...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

So Can We Consider Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Instagram Official Now?

Though it's not really a secret that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are an item, neither party has confirmed their relationship. But Tatum kind of just made things Instagram official by sharing a snap of himself and Kravitz at Alicia Key's Met Gala afterparty, and well, we're taking this and running with it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy