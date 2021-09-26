CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cardinals missed field goal leads to 109-yard touchdown run by Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew

By Sarah Valenzuela, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Jamal Agnew did the unthinkable.

The Jaguars receiver on Sunday returned a Cardinals’ missed field goal 109 yards to the house for one of the longest touchdowns in NFL history.

Jacksonville was tied 7-7 with Arizona towards the end of the second quarter of their game at TIAA Bank Field. The Cardinals elected to try for a 68-yard field goal to help break that tie going into the half. So they sent kicker Matt Prater — who just last week set a new franchise record with his 62-yard field goal against the Minnesota Vikings — out for the attempt.

Prater lined up his shot and made the attempt. It fell short, right into the arms of Agnew, who was waiting almost dead center, one-yard shy of the back boundary of the endzone.

Agnew broke out of the endzone, avoiding the first Cards defender by breaking left. Two Jaguars linemen helped clear his path as his shifted slightly back right. He narrowly escaped two tackles, both Cardinals of whom fell short behind Agnew, but one of which managed to swivel him back left. He escaped another charging Cardinal as he slowed up down the sideline.

The celebrations started just shy of the five-yard line as Agnew put his hands up completing his run into the Cardinals’ endzone. Touchdown.

He was rightfully mobbed by his teammates as he caught his breath by the back wall behind the goal post. And the Jaguars were able to take a 13-7 lead into the half. The Cardinals, behind quarterback Kyler Murray, went on to beat the Jags, 31-19.

This is the second time in NFL history a missed field goal was returned 109 yards for a touchdown. Chargers cornerback Antonio Cromartie completed the feat back in 2007 against the Vikings .

Agnew’s touchdown wasn’t quite as dramatic as Cromartie’s as the then second-year player stretched his arms out passed the back boundary in order to make his catch. But Agnew will still go down in NFL lore with one of the most exciting plays ever.

Then later in the day, Baltimore Ravens’ kicker Justin Tucker added to those say history books with a record 66-yard field goal against the Detroit Lions.

What a Sunday afternoon.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Sporting News

Longest plays in NFL history: Jamal Agnew joins Cordarrelle Patterson, Antonio Cromartie with 109-yard TDs

It's rare that you see any sort of 100-plus-yard touchdown in an NFL game, let alone a record-tying one. But that's exactly what Jamal Agnew accomplished on Sunday afternoon. Agnew recorded a 109-yard touchdown in the Jaguars' 31-19 loss to the Cardinals. He grabbed a missed Matt Prater field goal and took it all the way to the end zone just before the half.
NFL
CBS Sports

Jaguars tie NFL record for longest play with crazy 109-yard return TD off of missed 68-yard field goal

Before Sunday, there had only been two 109-yard scoring plays in NFL history, but now, we can add a third one to the list. In what will certainly go down as one of the craziest plays of the 2021 season, Jacksonville's Jamal Agnew tied the NFL record for longest play with a 109-yard touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals. The wild part is that the record only happened because Cardinals kicker Matt Prater was going for a record of his own.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals kicker pulls off NFL rarity by drilling 62-yard field goal, sets franchise record for distance

Matt Prater already holds the NFL record for longest field goal and he almost matched his record on Sunday with a 62-yard field goal against the Vikings. With one second left in the second quarter and Arizona sitting at the Vikings' 44-yard line, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury had two options for the final play of the half: He could send out Kyler Murray out for a Hail Mary or he could send out Prater for a 62-yard field goal attempt.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MileHighHuddle

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater Sets NFL Record in Win Over Jaguars

Before Teddy Bridgewater makes his debut in the Mile High altitude, the Denver Broncos quarterback entered rarefied NFL air. With Sunday's victory at Jacksonville, per Broncos PR chief Patrick Smyth, Bridgewater became only the fourth QB in league history to record two-plus passing touchdowns and no interceptions while completing at least 75% of his passes in each of his first two games of the season.
NFL
newsbrig.com

Jaguars’ Jamal Agnew scored longest TD in NFL history

Matt Prater booted a franchise-record 62-yard field goal for the Arizona Cardinals last week. So head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to give him a shot at the league record with a 68-yard attempt against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as time ran out on the first half. This was not a good decision.
NFL
Florida Times-Union

Jaguars' Jamal Agnew scores on 102-yard kickoff return against Broncos

The Jaguars signed Jamal Agnew this spring in free agency because of his big-play potential as a return specialist. Urban Meyer held him out from playing in all three preseason games last month to have him ready for the regular season to avoid injury. Agnew showed off his value Sunday,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Cardinals#American Football#Tiaa Bank Field#The Minnesota Vikings
Arizona Cardinals

Miracle Ending: Missed Field Goal Allows Cardinals To Beat Vikings

The Cardinals started their season 2-0 Sunday, but they probably shouldn't have. There are no apologies after Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal wide right on the game's final play, allowing the Cardinals to escape with a 34-33 win. Kicker Matt Prater booted a 27-yard field goal with 4:25...
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: This Insane 109-Yard Missed Field Goal Return Has NFL Play of the Year Written All Over It

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have lost on Sunday but fans had at least one reason to celebrate when they tied an NFL record with an insane runback. It was the final play of the first half in a game between the Jaguars and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cards sent out their kicker, Matt Prater, to attempt a 68-yard-field goal. Now, everyone knows that Prater has a big leg but 68 yards on a field goal is quite the stretch. That would have been an NFL record if he knocked it through.
NFL
tucson.com

Cardinals escape as Vikings miss last-second field goal

GLENDALE — Arizona’s Jordan Hicks didn’t dare turn around as Minnesota’s potential game-winning field goal floated toward the uprights. Instead, he watched the videoboard for a moment and then locked eyes with Ezekial Turner, who had been knocked to the turf, his expression slowly turning to disbelief. The Cardinals were...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Cardinals take halftime lead on Matt Prater 62-yard field goal

The Vikings and Cardinals played a wild first half of football, and it ended with a tremendous boot by Matt Prater. Prater, the kicker in his first year in Arizona, hit a 62-yard field goal as the second quarter expired. It was the latest in a long line of long...
NFL
New York Post

Gus Johnson loses mind during Jamal Agnew’s 109-yard touchdown return

Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew turned a missed field-goal attempt into an absurd 109-yard return touchdown – and Fox announcer Gus Johnson absolutely lost his mind. As time was about to expire in the first half of the Jaguars-Cardinals game Sunday, Arizona kicker Matt Prater dropped a 68-yard field-goal attempt right into Agnew’s hands. The 26-year-old then bolted down the field for 109 yards, tying the record for the longest touchdown ever.
NFL
vikingsgazette.com

Vikings Lose to Cardinals On a Heartbreaking Missed Field Goal

It wasn’t enough for the Minnesota Vikings to just lose to an Arizona Cardinals team that rolled the Tennessee Titans in week 1. Once again, they did enough to steal a victory in the desert, but instead, kicker Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal and the Vikings lost 34-33, dropping them to 0-2 on the season.
NFL
WDBO

Jacksonville’s Jamal Agnew ties NFL record with 109-yard return for TD

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars kick returner Jamal Agnew secured a place in NFL history on Sunday, returning a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown to become the third player to achieve the feat. The play came just before halftime at TIAA Stadium. Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater...
NFL
WGAU

The Latest: Prater kicks Cardinals-record 62-yard field goal

Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Prater has capped a wild first half against Minnesota with a franchise-record 62-yard field goal on the final play. Prater’s kick put Arizona up 24-23 and surpassed the 61-yard field goal Jay Feely made against Buffalo in 2012. Prater is the NFL record holder with a 64-yard field goal for Denver against Tennessee in 2013.
NFL
NBC Sports

Jaguars lead Cardinals 13-7 at halftime

After a stunning “kick six,” the Jaguars lead the Cardinals 13-7 at hafltime. Jacksonville had just tied the game with a nine-play drive, and the Cardinals got enough yards on their ensuing drive to attempt a 62-yard field goal. But Matt Prater‘s attempt was short and returned 109 yards the other way for a touchdown.
NFL
FanSided

Jamal Agnew gives Jaguars’ spark, have chance to pull the upset

For a moment, it looked like the Jacksonville Jaguars would be trailing 0-7 before halftime. However, they scored two touchdowns before the end of the second quarter and are currently leading 13-7. It all started with quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The rookie passer found wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. for a...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 3 Highlights: Agnew’s 109-yard TD and more top plays

The Arizona Cardinals tried to make history late in the first half of their 31-19 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday with a 68-yard field goal attempt by Matt Prater. Instead, Jamal Agnew caught the missed attempt and returned it a record-tying 109 yards the other way for a Jacksonville touchdown.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy