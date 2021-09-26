Torkelson powers Mud Hens past Louisville, 9-4

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Columbus Clippers 1 (box) Another outstanding outing from Mark Leiter Jr. headlined this one as the Mud Hens wrapped up the International League’s Midwest Division. Leiter spun seven innings of one-run ball, absolutely dominating an admittedly poor Clippers’ lineup with 11 strikeouts. Isaac Paredes started the scoring for the second straight night with a solo shot to left in the second inning. Kody Clemens walked and stole second base, riding home on a double to left from Ryan Kreidler. Brady Policelli walked, and Daz Cameron came through with a single to score Kreidler. Paredes sparked things again in the third, drawing a one-out walk before Aderlin Rodriguez crushed his 27th homer of the year. The offense was quiet the rest of the way, as Leiter had things well in hand.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO