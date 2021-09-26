CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Torkelson powers Mud Hens past Louisville, 9-4

By BLADE STAFF
Toledo Blade
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE — Spencer Torkelson hit his third home run in as many days as the Toledo Mud Hens produced a 9-4 win over Louisville on the road Sunday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field. The victory concludes a five-game stretch in Louisville as part of the Triple-A Final Stretch, where the...

chatsports.com

Detroit Tigers: The Toledo Mud Hens win the Midwest Division title

Toledo Mud Hens infielder Isaac Parades fields a ground ball against the Nashville Sounds Tuesday May 4, in Toledo, OH. Toledo Mud Hens. There was joy in Glass City as the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate, the Toledo Mud Hens, cinched the Midwest Division title. Heading into the season, the Detroit...
TOLEDO, OH
Bless You Boys

Mud Hens down Clippers to clinch the Midwest Division

Toledo Mud Hens 5, Columbus Clippers 1 (box) Another outstanding outing from Mark Leiter Jr. headlined this one as the Mud Hens wrapped up the International League’s Midwest Division. Leiter spun seven innings of one-run ball, absolutely dominating an admittedly poor Clippers’ lineup with 11 strikeouts. Isaac Paredes started the scoring for the second straight night with a solo shot to left in the second inning. Kody Clemens walked and stole second base, riding home on a double to left from Ryan Kreidler. Brady Policelli walked, and Daz Cameron came through with a single to score Kreidler. Paredes sparked things again in the third, drawing a one-out walk before Aderlin Rodriguez crushed his 27th homer of the year. The offense was quiet the rest of the way, as Leiter had things well in hand.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Late homer helps Louisville Bats top Mud Hens

LOUISVILLE — The Louisville Bats scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday against the Toledo Mud Hens to send the game to extra innings and then the Bats got a run in the 10th to pull off a 6-5 victory at Louisville Slugger Field.
