The Steelers will face the Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 3 matchup Sunday at Heinz Field. Here are some things to know about the AFC North rival. The Bengals’ first-round draft pick out of LSU is back with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow, and the early returns have been great. The rookie is averaging 22.1 yards on each of his seven receptions. It’s probably a little early to say that he’s establishing himself as one of the division’s premier downfield threats. He’s got to produce like this for more than two games.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO