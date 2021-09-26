Community leaders seek intervention at African American Cultural Center

The African American Cultural Center, a bedrock of Buffalo's Black community, is in turmoil. The executive director was fired last week, days after publicly accusing the board of directors, headed by Chairwoman Dorothea Baxter-Hughes, of unprofessional and unethical conduct. Tina Washington-Abubeker, the fired administrator, is also calling for community oversight of the East Side institution that's home to the Paul Robeson Theatre.