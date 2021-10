Verizon has made its investment in millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G a centerpiece of its overall strategy � and its marketing message � for years now. The operator has spent billions of dollars collecting mmWave spectrum licenses, publicly set deployment targets for mmWave transmitters, provided detailed mmWave coverage maps, and has even discussed how much traffic it expects to transmit over its mmWave network in the months to come. Specifically, Verizon expects to double the number of its mmWave transmission sites this year to around 30,000, and it hopes to transmit up to 10% of its total mobile network traffic in populated, urban areas over mmWave connections by the end of this year.

