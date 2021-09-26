CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Another Voice: Reconciliation bill contains crucial help for climate

By Janet Lenichek
Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Over the last two months we have faced a series of sobering news updates. The U.N.’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued one of its starkest reports, saying Earth’s climate will surpass a hazardous level of warming that world leaders had sought to prevent. This year we are seeing the...

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Letter: Climate action, carbon pricing and the budget reconciliation

Editor: If you don’t believe there is a climate crisis, or that we need to take action to reduce the mega-forest fires and catastrophic flooding, you might as well stop reading. But if you want to substantially reduce the amount of CO2 pollution, the root cause of global warming, which is making fires and floods much worse, read on. How? Make it more costly to use fossil fuels! Create a Federal fee for the amount/tons of CO2 produced when fossil fuels are burned. Excessive atmospheric CO2 is responsible for the rapid global warming and the resulting climate change. Who? Charge the fossil fuel companies fees on their products; coal, oil, or natural gas, as they enter the U.S. economy. What then? Every year, increase the fee for the amount/tons of CO2 pollution. Will the fossil fuel companies raise their prices? Most likely. This will persuade businesses to transition to cleaner cheaper energy sources. What then? From those fees collected, on a monthly basis, rebate all the fees back to the American people. Over 60% of the households/individuals will receive rebates adequate to cover any cost increases due to the fossil fuel price increases. Yes, there will be some administrative costs, but those are covered by the fees. This is a revenue-neutral solution that will significantly reduce our carbon (CO2) pollution. Studies show, and most economists agree, that this is the fastest way to slow the increasing global temperature. Ever hear of a Carbon Fee and Dividend program? This is it! To be able to implement this solution, it needs to have a “start.” That “start” is Pricing Carbon; it must be included in the budget reconciliation bill! From there, who knows? Maybe the existing House bill introduced earlier this year, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 2307), will then “take flight.” Contact your elected officials to ensure that Pricing Carbon is included in the budget reconciliation. The time is NOW! Email President Biden and Senators Cortez Masto and Rosen via CCLUSA.org/white-house. Email Congressman Amodei via CCLUSA.org/House. Rob Bastien Carson City.
ENVIRONMENT
Odessa American

Reconciliation bill stirs rhubarb

Texas political leaders and oil and gas producers are fighting President Biden’s proposed budget reconciliation bill with all the force they can muster, saying the bill’s energy-related measures would severely damage the nation. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, Midland oilman Steve Pruett and the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ucsusa.org

Reconciliation and the Climate Crisis: Failure Is Not an Option

One hundred million Americans experienced climate disasters this year. Hundreds of people died in unprecedented heat, the West burned and the East choked on its smoke, and again, we’re running out of letters for hurricanes. It’s like the climate is asking “can you hear me now?” and Congress is studiously ignoring it as they toy with failing, again, to take bold climate action. We cannot let them fail us.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Reconciliation waiting game attracts climate influence spending

The extended timeline for a reconciliation package on Capitol Hill is widening the spigot for business and advocacy group dollars to flow into the fight. Why it matters: The longer the skirmishes on Capitol Hill last, the more time they provide for the energy industry, associated trade groups and environmental groups to pour money into TV, radio and online advertising campaigns to influence Americans' views of the wide-ranging proposals.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
San Francisco Chronicle

How a reconciliation bill carbon tax could fight climate change and put money in your pocket

“Everybody complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it.” Whoever said that could have been talking about climate policy. Republicans in Congress have long abandoned bipartisan cooperation on climate and have wielded the Senate filibuster to block any legislation that would meaningfully slow the emission of greenhouse gas pollution.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pnwag.net

Reconciliation Bill Tackles Conservation and Farm Assistance

According to the Hagstrom Report, the Democrats’ budget reconciliation bill will contain language to address the court cases brought against a program to provide debt relief directed to minority farmers. Senate Ag Chair Debbie Stabenow made that known after a committee business meeting last week. White farmers and many conservation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Missoulian

Opinion: Reconciliation bill needs to pass

Imagine what it is like to have two weeks to save the world? Now, this may sound like a hypothetical exercise, or the start of a fantastical epic, but it’s not. This is our world. In the next 10 days, Congress has the chance to pass a $3.5 trillion budget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Electric Cars#U N#Senate#Civilian Climate Corps
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Dems’ Reconciliation Bill Raises Electricity Bills, Lowers Grid Reliability

Buried inside the massive $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is a plan to bury America’s coal industry and, along the way, bury homeowners and businesses under higher electricity bills. And that’s assuming the electricity keeps flowing under a plan that calls for the drastic goal of eliminating nearly all fossil fuel-based electricity, including natural gas and coal, by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Reconciliation bill would slash emissions. But by how much?

Congress is considering the most aggressive piece of climate legislation in U.S. history, prompting a scramble among interest groups and experts to measure the environmental benefits. Now that House committees have wrapped up their work on the package, these groups are modeling the greenhouse gas emissions impact of the bill’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Limiting Energy Emissions Is Crucial to Avoid the Worst of Climate Change

Scientists tell us that if we want to have a livable planet in coming decades, then emissions need to come down to net zero by 2050. As around three-quarters of the emissions that cause climate change come from energy, we at the International Energy Agency have turned this net-zero target into a road map for the energy sector. What needs to happen? We have described more than 400 milestones: for example, in 2030, 60% of cars sold should be electric vehicles , compared with 5% today. By 2040, half of all flights should be using sustainable fuels and the world needs to have phased out all coal and oil power plants where emissions aren’t captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Buffalo News

Letter: Article distorted facts about N.Y.'s energy picture

In James Shillitto and Patrick Guidice's Sept. 23 Another Voice column, the authors correctly state that New York imports 75% of its energy. What they don’t mention in that number is that it is the total energy used in the state. That includes all the gasoline, natural gas, and other energy sources that are not just electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Billions hidden in $3.5 trillion bill to tilt election scale

The Democrats’ $3.5 trillion social-engineering bill pushed by President Biden and Nancy Pelosi is called Build Back Better. It should be called Building a Political Scam. Buried in the 2,465 pages are numerous billion-dollar grants to unnamed community organizations for vague purposes like promoting “community engagement,” providing “support and advice,” and “creating equitable civic infrastructure.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Montanan

Infrastructure and budget bills contain provisions which will make climate change worse

In so many ways the future hangs in the balance as Congress debates the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill and $1 trillion infrastructure bill. Although encouraging the use of more electric vehicles and increasing solar and wind energy will definitely reduce the amount of carbon we emit into the atmosphere, there are also huge problems […] The post Infrastructure and budget bills contain provisions which will make climate change worse appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCAX

Sanders urges House to reject infrastructure bill without strong reconciliation bill

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Sen. Bernie Sanders has joined other progressive lawmakers worried social programs could be left behind and that the reconciliation bill won’t pass. Sanders, I-Vermont, says if the bipartisan infrastructure bill passes on its own Thursday, it would violate an agreement reached within the House Democratic Caucus. He also said it would end all leverage to pass a major reconciliation bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy