CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno, CA

Dogs find a way to win

By godogs13
mwcconnection.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that could have gone a lot better. Could have gone a whole lot worse though, and a win is a win. Jake Haener and Jalen Cropper are very quickly moving into the same realm as Derek Carr and Davante Adams for truly elite Fresno State pairings. After a sluggish 1-6 passing start for Haener, he still ended up passing for 378 yards and 5 touchdowns while again completing more than 70% of his passes. Haener definitely didn’t seem like himself for a good part of the game, but when it truly mattered, he showed the exact same skill and determination we saw last Saturday to put the game away for the Bulldogs.

www.mwcconnection.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird’s resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
California Football
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Football
Local
California Sports
State
Hawaii State
NBC News

Infrastructure bill stalls after Democratic leaders fail to wrangle support

WASHINGTON — House Democratic leaders appeared to have failed to wrangle enough support Friday to pass the $550 billion infrastructure package after intraparty fighting delayed a planned vote — further stalling one of President Joe Biden's top legislative priorities. House Democrats huddled behind closed doors at the Capitol in caucus...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Kavanaugh to participate in oral arguments remotely

Justice Brett Kavanaugh will participate in oral arguments remotely after testing positive for COVID-19, the Supreme Court said. In a statement, a Supreme Court spokesperson said Kavanaugh will participate in next week’s oral arguments from his home. On Monday, the justices will sit for their first in-person arguments since the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorenzo Neal
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Kalen Deboer
Person
Tim Deruyter

Comments / 0

Community Policy