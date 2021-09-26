Dogs find a way to win

Well, that could have gone a lot better. Could have gone a whole lot worse though, and a win is a win. Jake Haener and Jalen Cropper are very quickly moving into the same realm as Derek Carr and Davante Adams for truly elite Fresno State pairings. After a sluggish 1-6 passing start for Haener, he still ended up passing for 378 yards and 5 touchdowns while again completing more than 70% of his passes. Haener definitely didn’t seem like himself for a good part of the game, but when it truly mattered, he showed the exact same skill and determination we saw last Saturday to put the game away for the Bulldogs.