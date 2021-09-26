CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albert Einstein

My View: A remarkable ‘butterfly’ at last has flown

By Robert Poczik
Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree years ago, a column appeared here celebrating the 101st birthday of Eleanor Eaton. It began, “Let me introduce you to the smartest and classiest 101-year-old woman it would be your good fortune to know.”. In July, Eleanor passed away at 104 years of age. She asked that I speak...

